These celebrities with Georgia ties set to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

ATLANTA — The Hollywood Walk of Fame has announced its class of 2024 and it includes several stars who are either from Georgia or have Georgia ties.

Otis Redding will receive a star posthumously on the Walk of Fame. Redding was born in Dawson, Georgia, but later moved to Macon.

Redding is regarded as one of the greatest singers in the history of American popular music and a seminal artist in soul music and rhythm and blues. Nicknamed the “King of Soul”, Redding’s style of singing gained inspiration from the gospel music that preceded the genre.

Chadwick Boseman will also receive a star this year. Boseman is probably best known for playing Prince T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther” movies. Those movies were primarily filmed in Atlanta.

The movies’ producer, Kevin Feige, will also earn a star on the Walk of Fame this year.

Multiple Grammy award winner, R&B singer and songwriter Toni Braxton will also receive a star this year. “Un-Break My Heart,” became her biggest hit, spending 11 weeks as number one on the Hot 100. It’s the second biggest-selling single by a female singer in Billboard history behind Whitney Houston’s, “I Will Always Love You.” Braxton used to call Atlanta home but currently lives in Los Angeles.

“The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!” chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel Ellen K said.

Here is the full class list for the 2024 Hollywood Walk of Fame:

Motion Pictures: Chadwick Boseman (posthumous), Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, and Michelle Yeoh.

Television: Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, and Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, Co-Hosts of the television show, “El Gordo y La Flaca.”

Recording: Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani, and Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young.

Live Theatre/Live Performance: Jane Krakowski and Otis Redding (posthumous).

Radio: Angie Martinez.

Sports Entertainment: Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers.

“Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced ten days prior to the dedication,” the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s website says.

