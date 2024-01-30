These are the topmost bikeable cities across metro Atlanta and the state

ATLANTA — Whether you’re making a delivery or just riding for fun, Redfin says Georgia is “becoming a haven for cyclists.”

The real estate company has put together a list of the Top 10 bikeable cities across the state.

Coming in at No. 1 is Decatur.

“The city is home to several cyclist-friendly neighborhoods, like Oakhurst and Winnona Park. These areas contain bike lanes and plenty of attractions accessible by bike. Decatur also hosts the annual Decatur Bikes Festival, a popular event among the local cycling community,” Redfin said.

Atlanta came in at No. 5, with the Atlanta BeltLine being one of the top reasons for the designation.

“As the largest and fifth most bikeable city in Georgia and the largest city in the state, Atlanta is known for its BeltLine trail and Piedmont Park. Cycle to the Atlanta Botanical Garden or get a bite to eat at Ponce City Market with friends after a group ride. And if you’re in the mood for an adventure, head to the Silver Comet Trail,” Redfin said.

Forest Park came in at No. 9 on the list because of “a number of parks in Forest Park, like Starr Park and Reynolds Nature Preserve, that are great cycling destinations. You can also stop at Atlanta Farmers Market for a mid-ride snack.

