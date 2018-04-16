0 Tex McIver murder trial: Diane McIver's boots are back

ATLANTA - Day 20 of the Tex McIver murder trial is underway.

Lawyers from both sides are talking to the judge as they prepare to hear from the prosecution’s rebuttal witnesses. Today is expected to be the final day of testimony. The jury is also planning to get a firsthand look at the McIvers’ 2013 Ford Expedition where the shooting took place.

Closing arguments are expected tomorrow and then the case will go to the jury.

Nearly 80 witnesses testified over the 19 days of the trial so far, with McIver refusing to take the stand in his own defense Friday.

10:08 a.m.

The defense is concerned that Grover — following his own direct testimony — has been in the courtroom for most of the trial and has heard other witnesses testify. Clark Palmer said he should have been sequestered.

“It is a dilemma,” Judge Robert McBurney said, noting that Diane McIver’s work colleagues are “family” and have a right to be in the courtroom to follow the trial.

McBurney said he would allow Grover to be recalled but would limit the questioning. Grover cannot, for instance, show the jury a picture of boots similar to the ones he bought Diane McIver from Cracker Barrel in 2015.

“The two sides have made these boots a lightning rod from long, long ago,” McBurney said.

9:46 a.m.

The jury has not entered the courtroom yet. But Jay Grover, who worked for Diane McIver at U.S. Enterprises, has been sworn in and is discussing the now notorious rain boots be bought for his onetime boss.

Grover testified that when he visited the McIvers’ Putnam County ranch a few days after Tex McIver shot his wife he saw masseuse Annie Anderson wearing the same cowboy-style rain boots he had purchased for Diane as a gift.

Anderson told the jury last week that she was wearing a different pair of boots. The prosecution wants to call Grover to refute that testimony.

Defense lawyer Amanda Clark Palmer is examining Grover outside the presence of the jury.

