Teen thought he outsmarted police after they said he stole car. But the air unit proved otherwise

ATLANTA — A teen thought he had outsmarted police after they said he stole a car, but now he’s behind bars after trying to run.

Atlanta police said they attempted to pull over Jerious Simpson, 17, after they said he stole a black Dodge Charger.

Investigators said the owner of the car had left it running when Simpson stole it. The owner was able to live track the car, giving a good location for the Atlanta police helicopter to start tracking the car.

Video released by APD shows the helicopter tracking it in the area of Metropolitan Parkway and Fair Street.

The video shows the Charger speeding through the streets before pulling into the driveway of an apartment complex.

That’s when you see Simpson get out of the car, hop the front gate of the complex, and then run into an apartment.

A short time later, after Simpson thought the coast was clear, Simpson was spotted running out of the back of the building and getting into the back of a car.

Police relayed the information to the chopper and the helicopter followed the car.

Officers on the ground were able to pull the car over and take Simpson into custody.

He was charged with theft by receiving and fleeing/eluding police officers. Investigators said he also had an existing warrant out for his arrest.

