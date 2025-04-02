Teen accused of gunning down MARTA bus driver over $2.50 fare will be prosecuted in juvenile court

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The teen accused of gunning down a MARTA bus driver over a $2.50 fare will be prosecuted as a juvenile.
The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that the 16-year-old who shot Leroy Ramos in January will be prosecuted in DeKalb County Juvenile Court.
Investigators said the shooting happened outside the bus between Ramos and three teens – two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old.
According to investigators, the teens got into an argument over the $2.50 bus fare with Ramos. They say the argument continued off the bus where it escalated into a physical altercation.
That’s when one of the 16-year-olds pulled out a gun and shot Ramos.
Charges were dropped against two of the teens, but charges remain against the 16-year-old who actually shot Ramos.
During the fight, Ramos was shot three times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.
The DA’s office said it met with Ramos’ family this week to let them know about the decision.
