As tariff tensions continue, Chinese influencers, suppliers pitch consumers on social media

ATLANTA — You may have seen the videos on social media, people pitching the alleged suppliers behind major international brands pitching to American consumers.

“It feels like guerrilla warfare in some ways for Chinese suppliers,” Joel Larsgaard, founder and host of the “How To Money” podcast, said. “It’s interesting to watch these Chinese suppliers essentially slapping back and trying to make waves in the aftermath of these tariffs.”

The influencers’ and suppliers’ videos vary, but they often try to focus on the manufacturing done in China for luxury brands and how American consumers can potentially get a deal.

“Some people think it must be cheap and junk if it’s in China, and that’s not true either. Because some Chinese factories put out some amazing things,” Larsgaard said. “Something like 80% of luxury goods are made in part in factories in China.”

Larsgaard said it can do two things. First, it can take some of the sheen off the products and brands Americans often pay premium prices for.

Second, it’s a way to make deals during a time of economic pressure.

“Let’s cut out the middleman, which is those American companies. So, I think that makes sense that they are trying to do that. I just think there is also a lot of buyer beware,” Larsgaard said.

However, the hard part is knowing what is real is the hard part.

Larsgaard said if you try to buy from one of the supposed manufacturers, read reviews and know it is a risk.

