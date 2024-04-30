Package that blocked off Lenox Road in Buckhead not dangerous, police say

ATLANTA — An investigation into a suspicious package blocked off part of a busy Buckhead road on Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers blocked off the area near the intersection of Peachtree Road and Lenox Road.

After investigating, officers confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the package was not hazardous or dangerous.

An office building in the area where the package was delivered was temporarily evacuated, according to police.

Roads in the area have since reopened.

