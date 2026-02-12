Suspects lost their mailbox key, so they used screwdriver, but police say they broke into several

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested two men who say they were just trying to get into their mailbox.

Marvin Jacobs and Sanchez McDowell told police they lost their mailbox key, so they were using a screwdriver to get inside.

But when police looked at the mailboxes, they saw more than one that had been damaged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Man, you told me one mailbox,” an officer can be heard saying in body camera video.

Security officers at the apartment complex on Delowe Drive told police that they saw two men, one wearing a ski mask, get out of a white Kia Forte and use a long screwdriver to damage multiple mailboxes.

Investigators found a screwdriver and a ski mask in one of the suspects’ cars.

TRENDING STORIES:

The security officer was able to identify both Jacobs and McDowell as the suspects he saw.

Both men were arrested and charged with property damage and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. They are being held in the Fulton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group