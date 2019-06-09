Police searching for men they say jumped Atlanta officer, stole his gun and radio

ATLANTA - Police said two people attacked an officer who was trying to break up a fight Saturday night and stole his gun and radio.
Police said the officer was responding to a call at a gas station on Campbellton Road where he found a man in a fight with a store clerk.
As he tried to take the man into custody, he was jumped from behind by a person behind him, police said.
The two suspects got away with the officer's gun and radio. The officer suffered minor injuries.
Police have set up a perimeter in the area to try to catch the suspects.
