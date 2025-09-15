Suspect released in hit-and-run that killed ‘The Walking Dead’ script supervisor

ATLANTA — Buck Rollins, charged with killing film industry worker Amy Lacy, was released from Fulton County Jail on Wednesday.

Police reported that Rollins was speeding on Mount Paran and Northside Parkway two weeks ago when he struck Lacy.

She was driving back from a hike with two of her children at the time of the Sept. 1 crash.

Lacy, 62, was a script supervisor for films and TV shows, including “The Walking Dead.” Loved ones described her as being full of light and love.

A GoFundMe has been established to support Lacy’s three children following her tragic death.

