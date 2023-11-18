Suspect identified after officers engage armed suspect at Emory Hospital in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police identified the armed man they confronted inside of Emory Hospital in Midtown on Friday.

According to police, Damien Arceneaux, 20, was the suspect in question.

Atlanta officers said the incident started around 12:23 p.m. on Merrits Avenue NW after police received a tip about a possible stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, a concerned citizen told them that a possible suspect was running from a nearby apartment.

Police searched the area for the suspect and found him between West Peachtree Street NW and Linden Avenue NE, noting that he had a firearm.

Then, Arceneaux ran again and officers chased him and he ran inside Emory Hospital.

As previously reported, inside the hospital, officers confronted Arceneaux and one discharged his firearm. No one was hit by the shot and officers were able to take Areceneaux into custody.

Police said charges for Arceneaux were pending.

