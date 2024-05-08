Suspect grabs clerk’s gun, thousands in cash after gunpoint robbery at Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man they say got away with cash after robbing a convenience store.

On April 17, at 1:43 a.m. officers responded to a robbery call at the Quick Pick Food Mart on Lakewood Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

Police spoke with the clerk who said a man walked into the store and began to tamper with one of the gaming machines to break the lock.

According to APD, when the clerk confronted the suspect, the suspect held the clerk at gunpoint while the suspect took $3,000 in cash from the registers.

Authorities said the suspect also stole the clerk’s Smith and Wesson CSX gun.

After the robbery, the suspect drove away in what may have been a blue, possibly a 2000 Chevy Suburban or a GMC Yukon.

The man is described as being around mid-30s to mid-40s. He’s around six feet tall and has a slim build. The suspect wore a grey hoodie, a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and colorful Nike shoes.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submitting a tip online, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

