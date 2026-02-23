Suspect caught on video taking several packages from Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD is looking for the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on video taking several items from an apartment complex package room.

Police said it happened Feb. 9 at 1050 Lenox Park Blvd. NW.

A man was seen on video entering the complex’s package room and taking several boxes. The suspect took at least three trips taking away packages each item, according to the surveillance video released by police.

Atlanta PD said the investigation is going.

Investigators said anyone with information on the suspect can contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477, online, use the P3 Tips app or text CSGA to to 738477.

People do not need to identify themselves to be eligible for up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

