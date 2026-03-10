Suspect arrested in string of church, daycare burglaries across Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man accused of breaking into several churches and daycares across the city over the course of about a month.

Atlanta police were investigating nine burglaries and property damage incidents reported between December 5, 2025, and January 6, 2026, at churches and daycare facilities.

During the investigation, detectives reviewed multiple surveillance videos that captured the crimes. Police say those videos helped investigators identify a suspect, and lookouts were sent department-wide.

“A lot of churches are considered soft targets. And a lot of perpetrators don’t think about churches having security,” said security specialist Marrion Simms, who directs security for the Ben Hill United Methodist Church on Fairburn Road.

“When people are looking for something to pawn or steal, they don’t care what it is; they’re just scavenging,” Simms told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

On Jan. 19, officers patrolling near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW spotted someone matching the suspect’s description.

Police say when the suspect saw officers, he tried to run away. Officers chased him on foot and eventually caught up with him.

Authorities say the suspect then physically resisted officers before being taken into custody.

Police identified the suspect as Arkeam McDowell, 32.

Investigators say McDowell now faces multiple charges, including:

Eight counts of burglary

Interference with government property

Theft by deception

Theft by receiving stolen property

Obstruction of law enforcement

Simms, a minister, says he consults with churches to help them bolster security to guard against burglaries and violent crimes.

“We try to teach the church to be aware and be vigilant. We live in different times now,” said Simms.

