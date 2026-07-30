Surveillance video shows man open fire on gas station, injuring 65-year-old

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a man seen on surveillance camera opening fire.

In Oct. 2025, police say they were called to reports of a man shot at a gas station on Thomasville Blvd. When they arrived, they found a 65-year-old man who had been shot several times.

Police are now releasing surveillance video that shows a truck pull and park at the gas station.

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Investigators say this was the second time that night he pulled up to the gas station. They had previously gotten into an argument and the man in the truck left and came back.

The driver can be seen getting out of the car and opening fire. The passenger of the car next to his truck shatters when it is hit by one of the bullets.

Seconds later, the man gets back into the truck and speeds off as the victim walks into the store.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

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