Study shows half of nation’s renters are struggling with rent, and in Ga. it’s not much different

ATLANTA — A new national report finds that more American renters are cost-burdened than ever.

A renter is considered cost-burdened if they spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent. The study found that 12 million Americans spend at least half of their income on rent.

If nothing is done and we continue down this path, it will only get worse,” Hope Atlanta Chief Programs Officer Elizabeth Banks said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to data from the Fed, 48 percent of Atlanta metro renters are cost-burdened. At the same time, 25 percent of renters spend at least half their incomes on rent.

“It’s only going to get worse because people’s income is just not keeping up with the housing market,” Banks said.

Work is being done to build more affordable housing. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens declared Feb. 12-16th as “Affordable Housing Week” along with launching the city’s new Welcome HOME program, or “Housing Opportunity Moves for Everyone.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The idea is to remove barriers to help greenlight affordable housing projects.

This week, Atlanta First United Methodist Church told Channel 2 Action News about a place to build a 20-story high-rise around their historic sanctuary consisting of 85 percent affordable housing.

However, many projects will take time, as many renters live paycheck to paycheck.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man wanted for murdering man outside Kroger in Sandy Springs arrested in Ohio Yemi Mabiaku was shot in the back and killed in the parking lot outside a Kroger in Sandy Springs in 2021.

©2023 Cox Media Group