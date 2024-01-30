Atlanta mayor declares “Affordable Housing Week” for part of February

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will mark a week in February as “Affordable Housing Week,” with the launch of a new program for permitting affordable housing projects.

According to the office of Mayor Andre Dickens, “Affordable Housing Week” will run from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16 along with the launch of the city’s new Welcome H.O.ME. program, or “Housing Opportunity Moves for Everyone.”

Officials said the week will help developers, builders, architects, nonprofits and residents with information about Atlanta’s efforts to meet the “ever-increasing demand for affordable housing in Atlanta.”

While multiple developments may qualify, city officials also have a list of projects that will not, including anything that:

Requires approval from the Office of Zoning & Development or the Office of Design – Historic Preservation for entitlement (rezoning, variance, special admin permit, subdivision, certificates of appropriateness, etc.)

Impacts or removal of trees on site

Proposes encroachment to riparian buffers or floodplains

New Single-Family Developments that create, add, or demolish and replace less than 5,000 square feet of impervious surface or addition or modification that create, add, or demolish

Replaces 500 square feet or more of impervious surface

The mayor’s office said that all eligible projects will also need to be submitted by Feb. 8, and must meet the following requirements:

Project drawings must meet intake and review criteria for intake and uploaded using established naming conventions

All phasing must be acknowledged upfront

All third-party inspections must be noted prior to the issuance of the permit if a discount is being sought

The initial submission must include the General Contractor’s credentials and notarized documents as follows: General Contractor Affidavit Form, Contractor Agent Affidavit Authorization Form, General Contractors Business License, General Contractors Georgia

State license, General Contractor’s Driver’s License, Contractor’s Agent Driver’s License

Deferred Permits. A deferred plan review and permit are required for the following installations: Fire Sprinkler Permit, Fire Alarm Permit, Fire Underground (FLS Permit)

Design professional must be present

“We will have dedicated staff on-site to provide personalized project guidance and feedback and celebrate permits issued for projects in the pipeline. This week will allow us to move forward critical affordable housing developments addressing Atlanta’s affordable housing demand,” City Planning Commissioner Jahnee Prince said.

The event will be at the Atlanta Office of City Planning.

Pre-registration to attend is available online.

