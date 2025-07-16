Students compete at financial knowledge showcase in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Teens from across the U.S. gathered in Atlanta for the 14th Annual National Personal Finance Challenge, showcasing their financial literacy skills.

The competition, organized by the Council for Economic Education, brought together high school teams from 28 states to test their knowledge in areas such as savings, investing, and retirement planning.

“It’s never too early to start planning for your future,” said Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard, emphasizing the importance of early financial education.

The National Personal Finance Challenge required participants to answer complex questions. The event aims to promote financial literacy among young people.

The importance of financial education for young people, TODAY on Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.

