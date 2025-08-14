State sends out warning over unlicensed pest control operators going door-to-door

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture is warning people across the state after seeing a significant increase in unlicensed pest control operators soliciting services door-to-door.

Under state law, individuals performing pest control services must have a Certified Operator’s License or a Registered Employee License issued by the GDA.

Violations of this requirement can result in fines up to $10,000.

“Hiring a licensed pest control company isn’t just a matter of legality—it’s a matter of safety,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “Unlicensed operators likely do not have the proper training or oversight to safely handle chemicals or pests.”

The GDA’s Structural Pest Division, responsible for regulating pest control licensing across the state, has identified 175 violations this year involving unlicensed individuals providing pest control services.

The GDA is urging people to always request proof of a valid license before allowing any pest control work to begin.

Licensed individuals are required to carry and present a state-issued Registered Employee License upon request.

If you run across an unlicensed individual, the GDA wants you to report it through their online form.

By ensuring pest control operators are properly licensed, Georgians can protect themselves from potential harm and ensure that pest control services are conducted safely and legally.

