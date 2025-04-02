State Senator becomes first candidate to announce bid for Georgia attorney general

ATLANTA — Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland has filed the paperwork to become the first candidate to run for Georgia’s attorney general in 2026.

Strickland’s campaign filed the paperwork on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

“As the legislative session concludes, this filing allows me to formally explore the campaign as my family and I spend the necessary time to make this decision,” Strickland said in a statement Wednesday.

Current Attorney General Chris Carr announced in December that he is running for governor because Gov. Brian Kemp will reach his term limit in 2026.

Strickland lives in McDonough. He has served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in recent years and has been active in bills to reform the criminal justice system and promote improved mental health care.

He was first elected to the state House in 2012 and started serving in the state Senate in 2018.

He currently represents District 42, which includes parts of Henry, Newton and Walton counties and all of Morgan County.

Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert of Athens has also said he’s considering running for attorney general in 2026.

No Democrats have publicly expressed interest.

