State Sen. Colton Moore announces bid for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat

ATLANTA — Current State Sen. Colton Moore announced on social media on Monday that he will be running for Congress to fill the spot that will be left vacant by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene shocked the political world last month when she said she would resign effective Jan. 5, following a week of a contentious back-and-forth with President Donald Trump over social media.

Moore started out his message saying his family has lived and worked for five generations and that the “next five generations aren’t going to know what all of this luxurious freedom is about if we don’t continue the fight against the radical left lunatics.”

“I’m 100% pro-Trump. I was the first elected official to call out the fraud in the 2020 election. You see, the RINOs kicked me out of the Republican caucus for going after Fani Willis to investigate and defund her when no one else would. President Trump and I have a mug shot in the exact same Fulton County Jail, both of us for defending freedom of speech. You see, I’m not afraid of the devil. I’m 100% prolife, and I’ll go up in that Atlanta airport and expose illegal immigration again and again, if that’s what it takes,” Moore said in his announcement.

Moore was arrested by Georgia Capitol Police in January while trying to attend the State of the State address after he was banned from entering the House chamber after making disparaging remarks about former House Speaker David Ralston, who died in 2022.

Moore’s legislative attempts to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and have her impeached for investigating and indicting Trump failed and caused a divide within the state’s Republican caucus.

His calls for a special session to do so were declared unconstitutional by House Speaker Jon Burns and were rejected by Gov. Brian Kemp as well.

Kemp at the time said Moore’s using the controversy to fundraise amounted to “some grifter’s scam.”

Moore faced a charge of willfully obstructing law enforcement after the Georgia Department of Public Safety said he “created a disruption outside the House Chamber. Despite multiple verbal warnings and several attempts to de-escalate the situation, Moore persisted in his attempts to disrupt official proceedings inside the House Chamber. The disturbance escalated further when Senator Moore pushed into Troopers multiple times.”

In his campaign launch video, Moore said he has always been a fighter.

“We need a fighter in Washington. I’ve been a fighter to lower your costs and lower your taxes in Georgia, and I’m ready to take that fight to Washington, DC, because I want the next generation to know what this freedom is all about,” Moore said.

Georgia’s 14th Congressional District covers much of Northwest Georgia from the Tennessee state line and dips down into Paulding and Cobb Counties.

As for Greene, she has not said what she plans to do after she resigns from her post. Many political analysts believe she will run for governor in 2026, even though Greene said she wouldn’t earlier this year.

