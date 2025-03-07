Judge denies Sen. Colton Moore’s request to charge House Speaker staff member

ATLANTA — A Fulton County magistrate judge denied a Georgia state senator’s request for a criminal warrant against a staff member working for House Speaker Jon Burns.

Judge Robert Wolf ruled that Sen. Colton Moore did not provide sufficient evidence to charge Keith Williams with assault.

Capitol police arrested Sen. Colton Moore on Jan. 16 when he tried to enter the chamber for the 2025 State of the State address. Burns had barred Moore from the chamber because of statements he made about the late House Speaker David Ralston.

Williams, who works for Burns, and others tried to keep Moore out of the House Chamber. There was a shoving match and Moore hit the ground before the Georgia State Patrol arrested him.

Burns later announced that Moore would be allowed back into the chamber moving forward.

But Moore wanted Williams, a member of Burns’ staff, to be charged with assault.

He requested a hearing for a criminal warrant for Williams. He also subpoenaed for Burns and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to testify; however, the judge in the case ruled that Burns and Jones did not have to appear.

