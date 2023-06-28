Starbucks workers walk off the job, citing union contract negotiations, Pride displays

ATLANTA — The issue over pride decorations boiling over at one local Starbucks. The workers going on strike claiming the Pride flag is banned inside the Starbucks at Ansley Mall.

But the company says there is no ban and sent Channel 2 Action News photos of Pride decorations at another location to prove it.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Ansley Mall where workers admit this is also about union contract negotiations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Starbucks workers who went on strike and demanded Starbucks at Ansley Mall display Pride flags inside the store for Pride month made their voices loud Wednesday morning.

“We are upset because Starbucks did not allow us to decorate this year,” shift supervisor Amanda Rivera said.

Rivera tells Washington her manager banned all pride decorations in retaliation to stalled union contract negotiations.

TRENDING STORIES:

But Starbucks media relations sent Washington pictures of workers at another store in Atlanta celebrating Pride.

In a statement, a spokesperson wrote:

“Upfront, though, I want to be clear Starbucks has not pulled any pride merchandise from our stores and has not altered our corporate policies or approach to celebrating pride month. Additionally, will note that our operators have reported limited effects to the business as a result of protest and strike activities…”.

Rivera and the other staff members denied using LGBTQ+ issues to pressure Starbucks.

“We don’t want a company that is performative with their progressiveness, we want a company that stands up for the people they claim to care about,” Rivera said.

Managing partner for Atlanta Black Pride, Melissa Scott says she’ll continue to support Starbucks and the protesters.

“The same enthusiasm that businesses use to accept the LGBTQ+ dollar should be the same enthusiasm that they use for inclusion,” Scott said.

This was just a one-day strike for the workers, Washington was told everything will operate as normal tomorrow

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Road dedication in memory of Henry County officer killed in line of duty

©2022 Cox Media Group