Starbucks workers say company won’t let them hang up pride decorations

ATLANTA — There is a controversy brewing at a local Starbucks.

Employees at Ansley Mall location in midtown Atlanta say they were told they could not hang pride decorations for pride month inside the store.

But the Starbucks corporation says that’s categorically untrue.

“We’ve been told because we don’t have a ladder, we can’t hang up our pride decorations,” Starbucks shift supervisor Amanda Rivera told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. “We were also told that Starbucks doesn’t want us to have anything apart from how the store was designed.”

In a lengthy statement, Starbucks media relations wrote, in part:

“We unwaveringly support the LGBTQIA2+ community. There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June.

“Starbucks has a history that includes more than four decades of recognizing and celebrating our diverse partners and customers – including year-round support for the LGBTQIA2+ community.”

