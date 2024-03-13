Need a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? Here are a few options!

ATLANTA — Everyone get out your green gear because St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend and there are a ton of events around metro Atlanta and beyond to help celebrate your Irish heritage (or honorary Irish heritage).

The Atlanta St. Patrick’s Day Parade:

It has the distinction of being the city’s longest-running event. The Atlanta St. Patrick’s Day Parade began in 1858 and attracts people from all backgrounds to celebrate everything Irish. “The emphasis is on children and families in celebration of all of Atlanta’s diverse backgrounds on a day when “everybody is Irish,” the parade’s website said.

The parade starts at the corner of 15th and Peachtree Streets in midtown and follows along Peachtree until 5th streets.

People going to the parade are encouraged to take MARTA.

Savanah St. Patrick’s Day Parade:

Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is one of the largest in the U.S. Last year’s parade featured more than 350 marching bands and up to 15,000 people.

This year, you can also see the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Lilberchaun

Lilburn’s annual leprechaun-themed parade is open to all family members, including pets. Dress in your most festive St. Patrick’s Day attire, decorate your bike, stroller, wagon or any nonmotorized vehicle and join the fun as our Leprechaun Stilt Walker and Bagpipe Player lead us in a walking parade around Lilburn City Park!

“Meet in front of the band shell in Lilburn City Park at 12:00 pm dressed in your most festive St. Patrick’s Day attire. We will kick off the event with the parade around the field, led by a Leprechaun Stilt Walker and Bagpipe player! Pets, bicycles, wagons, and strollers are welcome,” the city’s website said.

Luck of the Square

Following the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Colony Square “continues the celebration as the official post-parade party zone. Experience live music, festive swag, drinks and more shenanigans. May the Luck of the Square be with you!”

Alt+Rock+Rewind St. Patrick’s Day Bash

Get ready to kick off your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in style because Alt+Rock+Rewind is bringing the ultimate party to Atkins Park in Smyrna on March 15 at 9 p.m.! Join us for a night of electrifying music, good vibes, and early St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

The event is free.

Spring Awakens at Phipps Plaza with St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

On Saturday, March 16, from noon to 7 p.m., let the luck of the Irish inspire you to sham-rock and roll on The Green at Phipps Plaza, an outdoor green space located in front of Citizens Market Food Hall and Nobu Hotel & Restaurant. This family-friendly event features live music, face painting, yard games, a 360-degree photo booth, and Irish-inspired food favorites such as grilled bangers and mash, polish sausage, beef hot dog, and a smoked pulled pork sandwich with Guinness BBQ sauce. The celebration will also feature green beer and Irish-themed drinks such as an Irish Mule (Irish whiskey, ginger beer, lime) and a Green Refresher (vodka, matcha tea, simple syrup, lime, cucumber, mint).

Woodstock Shamrock Pub Crawl

Celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Downtown Woodstock with a festive, fun-filled pub crawl from 2 pm-6 pm. Special Irish Dance performance with The Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance will also take place at 4 pm.

St Patrick’s Day at Elsewhere Brewing Grant Park

Join the brewery for a patio day full of green beer, Irish Iced coffees, and corned beef! They’ll have four featured artisan vendors popping up throughout the week too.

St. Patrick’s Day Art Market

Join Pontoon Brewing to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with some of the craziest, yummiest beers you didn’t know you loved!

Shop 30+ local artisans, experience 15+ of the best beers imaginable, food by My Vietnamese Food Mobile and rockin’ music. Pups and all ages are welcome. Free to attend.

