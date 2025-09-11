Threats at Clark Atlanta University lead to shelter-in-place on campus, at Spelman College

ATLANTA — A shelter-in-place order has been issued at Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University on Thursday afternoon.

Clark Atlanta University officials confirmed the campus is under a shelter-in-place because of threats made against the university.

Spelman officials sent out an emergency alert to students and staff just after 12 p.m. regarding threats at Clark Atlanta University and other HBCUs.

All the latest details LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are currently addressing a situation on campus that requires a shelter-in-place notice as a precautionary measure," a Clark Atlanta spokesperson said in a statement. "Our priority is the safety of all students, faculty and staff.”

Spelman officials say because of their proximity, students, staff and faculty are also being told to shelter in place.

They say Spelman College has not received any threats, but they have increased their security presence.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group