Slater Nalley thanks his fans and looks ahead to what’s next after American Idol

ATLANTA — American Idol finalist Slater Nalley says he is not done with pursuing his musical dreams after being cut from the competition on Monday night.

He made it to the top five. After the show aired, he took to social media to thank his fans.

Nalley put his own spin on “You’ve Got A Friend in Me”, the main theme from Toy Story on Monday’s Disney-themed night.

The judges loved and continued to praise the young singer’s talent. His performance on Monday was the first on the show without his cherished guitar.

But in the end, it wasn’t enough as he didn’t make it into the top three.

After the live telecast on Channel 2, he posted on his Instagram page and said it’s not over for him.

“Hey y’all, I just want to come here and say thank you, thank you so much for everything. I cannot believe I’ve made it this far already,” he said, speaking into the camera with a smile.

“American Idol, thank you for giving me this opportunity and the fans, thank you so much for bringing me such joy, so much joy, getting me this far. I never thought I’d make it this far. I really just appreciate you all, so grateful for this,” he said in the video.

He will return for the finale and says he will vote for the next American Idol.

