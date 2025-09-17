Since the pandemic, Atlanta schools continue to wrestle with chronic absenteeism

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools are tackling significant absenteeism and tardiness issues with a new strategy involving social workers visiting homes to address the root causes.

The District Attendance Review Team (DART) has deployed social workers to engage with families directly, identifying barriers to attendance such as financial struggles and lack of transportation.

“Sometimes the barrier is not just attendance,” said Summer Pace, a school social worker involved in the initiative. “Sometimes attendance is a symptom of a bigger problem.”

Cleveland Avenue Elementary School in southwest Atlanta experienced some of the worst absenteeism, prompting social workers to step in and assist families.

Kiley Davis, a parent, described the intervention as a ‘rude awakening’ but acknowledged the positive impact on her daughter’s punctuality.

Social Work Coordinator Elesha Curvey noted the concern about what kept students at home even after schools reopened.

The social workers provided targeted assistance, helping families with financial difficulties, transportation issues, and basic needs like school clothes and food.

As a result of these efforts, attendance rates across the district are improving, with many students now arriving on time consistently.

