Short-lived snowfall brings flurries, winter fun to parts of north Georgia

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Christmas may be over, but some north Georgia residents still feel the holiday spirit thanks to light snowfall Friday.

WSB Tonight’s Larry Spruill was in Downtown Jasper, where flurries could be seen falling.

Although the snow was short-lived, Jasper residents said the cold and frost were welcomed.

“Oh yes, I do love the snow. It’s beautiful to look at,” Jasper resident Savanna Teples told Spruill. “On my way in from work, I saw a few flurries here and there. There was a lot of ice falling instead of the flurries, not much snow.”

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said Friday morning that parts of north Georgia could see a dusting, with the highest elevations seeing up to a half inch.

Channel 2 Action News watched as snow fell in other parts of north Georgia, such as Chatsworth.

“It’s exciting for us because we don’t get to see it as much,” Chatsworth resident Lenora Smith said. “For some of them, we just hate the cold. It is exciting, especially with the kids being on school break. They might be able to enjoy some white cap.”

Back in Jasper, the snow dipped out too soon. Many are hoping more snow is on the way,

