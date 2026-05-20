Sheriff warns of crackdown on e-bike riding, says kids are ‘inches away’ from tragedy

ATLANTA — A local sheriff has a warning for kids and their parents.

He said he’s seeing too many kids driving too fast and breaking the rules on e-bikes.

The Sheriff of Forsyth County made his plea on social media, saying kids need to know what they can and can’t do on these bikes.

He said deputies will document violations, call the kids’ parents, and if it happens again, there will be more serious consequences.

Todd Muller is all about the rules of the road. He owns “Reality Bikes,” where he sells e-bikes that are legal for kids to ride.

“You see a lot of these bikes on the sidewalks. Sidewalks are not designed for a bicycle. It’s a sidewalk. You walk on a sidewalk,” Muller said.

Under Georgia law, you must ride an e-bike on the roadway as far right as possible.

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To ride a Class 3 e-bike -- one that goes 28 miles an hour -- you must be at least 15 years old.

Muller told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that the problem comes with the e-motorcycles. They can go 45-plus miles an hour and require a license and registration.

“I think you’re always gonna have someone who’s riding one of these who really has no education on it, has no riding skills,” Muller said.

In a post on Facebook, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said he stopped a kid on Post Road passing a car on the right going 45 miles an hour.

He said the kid was breaking the law.

“We’re seeing kids driving that fast who have no experience drive in that traffic. We all know what Forsyth County traffic is like. And I hate to tell you, I think we’re just inches away from a tragedy,” Freeman said.

He said his deputies will be stopping kids who are driving e-bikes and e-motorcycles illegally.

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