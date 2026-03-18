Seniors in need of food get help from Atlanta chef, nonprofit working to feed growing need

ATLANTA — Amid a national push to raise awareness this week about the needs of seniors in American communities, the chefs that prepare meals for seniors in need share how they’re helping.

Chefs have spent years preparing food for Meals on Wheels Atlanta’s clients.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke to Chef Christopher Kelly, the man behind the grill at Meals on Wheels Atlanta.

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Kelly told Wilson he worked for the world-renowned Four Seasons hotel for a dozen years before bringing his talents to Meals on Wheels.

“I’ve literally cooked for everyone,” Kelly said. “From presidential candidates to people who have won the presidency to their spouses.”

These days, he’s focused on the 1,800 meals he and his team prepare every day for seniors in metro Atlanta who are in need.

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Kelly said the mission of Meals on Wheels speaks to his soul.

“The reason why I started was to nourish people and to help people,” Kelly told Channel 2 Action News. “To do that for people who can’t help themselves was a big gain for me.”

Kelly said each meal is prepared with love and dietary needs in mind.

While it’s not a Michelin Star on the line, Kelly said taste and quality are everything.

“Our seniors are a lot more vocal,” Kelly said. “They give me direct, immediate feedback, and they like what they like.”

Meals on Wheels Atlanta moved into their current kitchen three years ago, and they’ve got enough space to feed every senior in need in Atlanta.

Right now, the organization just needs more money to continue fulfilling their mission.

While the Kelly and his team are making 1,800 meals every day, Meals on Wheels Atlanta said the need is twice that.

For Kelly, his goal is always to reach more, with food, contact and care.

“That’s what I wanted to pass on now, that connection,” Kelly said. “It’s through a meal, through service, to give back to my community.”

Currently, Meals on Wheels Atlanta has 800 seniors on the waiting list to get nutritionally tailored meals.

To volunteer, donate or contribute canned goods to the nonprofit, head online here.

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