Senators announce more than $80 million for investments in Georgia housing

ATLANTA — Georgia’s U.S. Senators announced more $80 million in federal funding would be coming to the state to support investments in housing.

According to a release from the office of Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, the funds will be invested in Georgia public housing authorities and will go to 149 localities across the state.

In total, $80.05 million will be given to Georgia housing authorities through Public Housing Capital Fund Formula Grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A full list of where the funds are going, and how much per location, can be found online.

“Housing means dignity, safety, and security, and as a Senator who grew up in public housing, I know that increasing the availability and improving the conditions of affordable housing are critical to helping Georgians across the state establish a solid foundation to build a healthy future,” Warnock said in a statement. “These new federal investments secured in the government funding legislation will help working families, support local governments strained by the housing crisis, and lower costs. Senator Ossoff and I won’t stop fighting to strengthen access to affordable housing across Georgia.”

The funds themselves come from the Public Housing Repair fund, according to the senator’s office. The announcement said the money will be used to modernize or develop public housing for individuals, families and seniors in need.

Public housing authorities will be able to use the funds to build, renovate, modernize or manage improvements of public housing developments across Georgia.

“Georgia families urgently need more affordable housing. That’s why Senator Warnock and I brought Republicans and Democrats together to help increase affordable housing supply for families across Georgia,” Ossoff said.

