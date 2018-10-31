Security threw 1st punch in brawl outside popular restaurant, family says

ATLANTA - In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News, a family is speaking for the first time about what led up to a brawl outside a popular Atlanta restaurant.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington obtained last week exclusive surveillance video of the brawl that broke out at Bougaloo Restaurant and Lounge Sunday.
Two sisters claim an off-duty Atlanta police officer working security threw the first punches.
“It’s just officers just beating your kids and you don’t know what to do,” Felicia Grace said.
Grace's family has now filed an official complaint.
Grace said their family was having a night out at the restaurant when words were exchanged about their VIP seats.
The sisters claim one of the owners pushed another man into family members, who were thrown out. That's when the brawl erupted.
“He said ‘Once the cuffs are on, they don’t come off.’ He laughed and walked away," Grace told Washington.
Channel 2 reached out to APD’s Public Affairs department, which did not confirm whether the officers were involved.
But APD did release the names of the officers at the scene and told Washington the case is now under investigation.
