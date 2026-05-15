Section of Atlanta road to be closed Saturday for emergency sewer work

ATLANTA — Motorists in northwest Atlanta have an emergency closure to be aware of on Saturday.

The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management announced Friday that a section of West Paces Ferry Road NW between E. Andrews Drive NW and Valley Road NW will be closed due to sewer mainline work.

The road will be closed Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible while work is going on.

The Department of Watershed Management said traffic control measures will be operational around the work zone. People in the area will be able to get to their homes, mail, package delivery and related everyday needs.

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