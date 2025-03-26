Sears warranty customers complain of no-show deliveries

ATLANTA — People turned to Channel 2 Action News for help with their Sears Home Warranties, and the company promised to replace appliances for two customers who had spent months getting nowhere after Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray got involved earlier this year.

But those customers are still waiting after several no-show deliveries. Cumming resident Amanda Pirkle said it has been four times now that Sears scheduled a delivery, and did not show up.

“They said they would deliver in two weeks, and they didn’t show up. And so, we are now on round four of this. No showing up for delivery. No calling, no telling me they are not coming,” Pirkle said.

She pays $60 a month for her Sears Home Warranty and had spent five months trying to get help for her broken fridge before all the no-show deliveries.

“You’re blocking the whole day to be home, and then they don’t show up time after time,” Pirkle said.

Mableton resident Susie Rome was interviewed for our February story and also was promised a new appliance by Sears at that time.

She has had four separate no-shows by Sears for delivery of a replacement washing machine.

“They will call me the night before and tell me they are coming. But then they say they don’t have it in the warehouse,” Rome said.

It’s the same thing other Channel 2 viewers have emailed about after our series of stories on Sears home warranty problems.

“After four cancellations, I am still without my dishwasher. The home warranty with Sears is ineffective,” one viewer wrote.

“Over five times it has been scheduled, then canceled and still no refrigerator,” another person said.

“It’s not right what they’re doing, and they are literally stealing money from people and just walking away with it,” Pirkle said.

A company called Transformco now owns Sears.

“Our top priority is the satisfaction of our members,” a Transformco spokesperson said. “Replacement product has been ordered. Due to inaccurate inventory availability, we missed a promise date. We will not close any order or case until our customers have reached satisfaction.”

Transformco tells Channel 2 if the appliances are not delivered by next week, they will provide the option to cancel the order and issue them a check for the authorized amount.

