Scooter rider to be cited after being hit by car, police say

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was hit by car while riding an e-scooter in midtown Atlanta. 

    Investigators were called to the intersection of Ponce de Leon Ave NE and Piedmont Avenue NE around 3:30 p.m.

    When officers arrived they found the scooter rider on the ground breathing, but he was not alert. 

    The driver of the car remained at the scene.

    Police said the man on the scooter was in the bike lane but rode through the intersection against a red light when he was hit. 

    Officers said the man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

    Police said the scooter rider will be cited.

