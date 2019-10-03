Scooter rider to be cited after being hit by car, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was hit by car while riding an e-scooter in midtown Atlanta.
Investigators were called to the intersection of Ponce de Leon Ave NE and Piedmont Avenue NE around 3:30 p.m.
When officers arrived they found the scooter rider on the ground breathing, but he was not alert.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ex-Georgia Board of Regents member charged in alleged $1.8 million racketeering scheme
- Kroger laying off hundreds of workers
- 18-year-old killed by stray bullet while asleep in her bed
The driver of the car remained at the scene.
Police said the man on the scooter was in the bike lane but rode through the intersection against a red light when he was hit.
Officers said the man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the scooter rider will be cited.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}