Runoff elections being held today in metro Atlanta. Here’s who is running

ATLANTA — Georgia runoff elections are happening today where candidates didn’t win a majority in the May primary.
There are several metro Atlanta races and other races on the ballot.
Clayton County:
- Sheriff (Democratic) - Incumbent Sheriff Levon Allen Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner
- Commissioner Board Chairman (Democratic) - Alieka Anderson and former Tax Commissioner Terry L. Baskin
Cobb County:
- Commissioner Board District 2 (Democratic) - Jaha Howard and Taniesha Whorton
DeKalb County:
- Georgia Senate District 55 (Democratic) - Iris Knight-Hamilton and Randal Mangham
- Chief Executive Officer (Democratic) - Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson
- County Commission District 4 (Democratic) - Lance Hammonds and Chakira Johnson
- Board of Education District 5 (Non-Partisan) - Donna Priest-Brown and Tiffany Tate Hogan
- State Court Judge Division A-3 (Non-Partisan) - Yolanda Mack and Dionne McGee
Douglas County:
- Commission District 3 (Non-Partisan) - Martin William Raxton and Terry Allen Searcy
Fulton County:
- Board of Commissioners (Democratic) - Natalie Hall and Mo Ivory
Gwinnett County:
- School Board District 1 (Non-Partisan) - Karen Watkins and Rachel Stone
- School Board District 3 (Non-Partisan) - Steve Gasper and Shana V. White
- 9th Superior Court District Gwinnett Circuit (Non-Partisan) Regina Matthews and Tuwanda Rush Williams
Rockdale County:
- County Commission Chair (Democratic) - Oz Nesbitt and Janice Frey Vanness
- County Commissioner Board Post 1 (Democratic) - Sherri L. Washington and Tuwanya Smith
Congressional races:
- U.S. House Georgia District 2 (Republican) - Chuck Hand and A. Wayne Johnson
- U.S. House Georgia District 3 (Republican) - Mike Dugan and Brian Jack
- U.S. House Georgia District 14 (Democratic) - Clarence Blalock and Shawn Harris
