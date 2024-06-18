Runoff elections being held today in metro Atlanta. Here’s who is running

ATLANTA — Georgia runoff elections are happening today where candidates didn’t win a majority in the May primary.

There are several metro Atlanta races and other races on the ballot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Clayton County:

Sheriff (Democratic) - Incumbent Sheriff Levon Allen Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner

Commissioner Board Chairman (Democratic) - Alieka Anderson and former Tax Commissioner Terry L. Baskin

Cobb County:

Commissioner Board District 2 (Democratic) - Jaha Howard and Taniesha Whorton

DeKalb County:

Georgia Senate District 55 (Democratic) - Iris Knight-Hamilton and Randal Mangham

Chief Executive Officer (Democratic) - Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson

County Commission District 4 (Democratic) - Lance Hammonds and Chakira Johnson

Board of Education District 5 (Non-Partisan) - Donna Priest-Brown and Tiffany Tate Hogan

State Court Judge Division A-3 (Non-Partisan) - Yolanda Mack and Dionne McGee

Douglas County:

Commission District 3 (Non-Partisan) - Martin William Raxton and Terry Allen Searcy

Fulton County:

Board of Commissioners (Democratic) - Natalie Hall and Mo Ivory

Gwinnett County:

School Board District 1 (Non-Partisan) - Karen Watkins and Rachel Stone

School Board District 3 (Non-Partisan) - Steve Gasper and Shana V. White

9th Superior Court District Gwinnett Circuit (Non-Partisan) Regina Matthews and Tuwanda Rush Williams

Rockdale County:

County Commission Chair (Democratic) - Oz Nesbitt and Janice Frey Vanness

County Commissioner Board Post 1 (Democratic) - Sherri L. Washington and Tuwanya Smith

Congressional races:

U.S. House Georgia District 2 (Republican) - Chuck Hand and A. Wayne Johnson

U.S. House Georgia District 3 (Republican) - Mike Dugan and Brian Jack

U.S. House Georgia District 14 (Democratic) - Clarence Blalock and Shawn Harris

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Sweeping assessment by GA officials will take a hard look at state's prison system

©2024 Cox Media Group