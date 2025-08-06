Rivian reports higher losses expected after 2nd quarter, reaffirms Georgia plans

ATLANTA — Rivian Automotive announced its second-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a $1 billion equity investment from Volkswagen Group and plans to open an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta later this year.

“This quarter we made significant progress in R2 development and testing. We also substantially completed the expansion of our Normal, Illinois facility and have begun installing manufacturing equipment in preparation for our start of production,” RJ Scaringe, Rivian Founder and CEO, said.

The investment from Volkswagen Group, received on June 30, was made at an effective price of $19.42 per share, representing a 33% premium to Rivian’s 30-trading day volume-weighted average stock price.

Rivian said this is part of a larger $5.8 billion agreement associated with the Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technology joint venture. Rivian produced 5,979 vehicles and delivered 10,661 vehicles in Q2 2025, despite facing supply chain challenges.

Rivian’s R2 development is progressing as planned, with design validation ongoing and testing underway. The company has substantially completed a 1.1 million square foot expansion at its Normal, Illinois plant, where installation of production tooling equipment is currently underway.

Rivian plans to commission the new R2 line in the third quarter of this year. The company started deliveries of its second-generation Quad-Motor R1 this quarter, which is designed to be more capable and powerful than previous models. Rivian’s autonomy platform remains a major focus area, with more updates expected later this year.

In partnership with the State of Georgia, Rivian announced plans to open an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta, which will complement its upcoming manufacturing facility in Stanton Spring North, outside Atlanta. The company said this is part of its global growth strategy and investment in electric mobility.

Rivian maintains its 2025 delivery guidance range of 40,000 to 46,000 vehicles. However, due to recent changes in regulatory credits and its second-quarter performance, the company has increased its guidance for adjusted EBITDA losses to between $2 billion and $2.25 billion.

The previous loss prediction was between $1.7 to $1.9 billion.

Rivian said it remains focused on scaling its manufacturing capacity and developing cutting-edge technology despite supply chain challenges.

