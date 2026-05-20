Rising fuel costs may impact Memorial Day travel plans, AAA warns

ATLANTA — AAA projects 1.3 million Georgians and nearly 45 million Americans will travel for the 2026 Memorial Day holiday, setting new records for the five-day period. This marks the highest total on record, despite minimal year-over-year growth.

The increase in travel volume from last year remains limited, reflecting a national trend of record-setting numbers paired with slower growth.

The five-day travel period, which begins the Thursday before Memorial Day and concludes on Monday, sees continued strong demand for travel. However, higher fuel prices and persistent inflation are impacting traveler decisions.

“Memorial Day travel is still reaching record levels, but with the smallest year-over-year increase in more than a decade,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA. “Although travel demand remains strong, higher fuel prices and persistent inflation may cause some travelers to shorten trips, delay plans, or stay closer to home.”

Most Georgia travelers will take road trips, with more than 1.2 million expected to drive.

Another 120,923 Georgians will fly, while nearly 31,000 will travel by other modes such as bus, train or cruise.

Nationally, driving remains the most popular way to travel, with AAA projecting 39.1 million people will travel by car, a slight jump from last year.

Holiday road trips may cost more at the pump this year; in 2025, the average price for gasoline in Georgia was $2.92 per gallon, compared to last year’s national average of $3.17 per gallon.

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AAA advises drivers to slow down and move over for disabled vehicles and roadside responders.

Last Memorial Day weekend, AAA responded to more than 350,000 emergency roadside assistance calls nationwide for issues including dead batteries, flat tires and empty fuel tanks.

Drivers should check their tires, battery and fluid levels before traveling.

Air travelers constitute 8% of the holiday travel share, with AAA projecting 3.66 million domestic flyers, a small increase over last year.

Travelers who booked flights in advance paid about 6% less than last year, with an average ticket costing $800.

However, recent airfare trends may reflect rising fuel costs.

Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA The Auto Club Group, indicated that travel costs remain a mixed picture.

“Travelers who booked early may have secured lower airfares, but rising fuel costs are putting upward pressure on prices,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA. “Working with a travel agent can help travelers find the best value, tap into options they may not see on their own and make the most of their overall travel budget.”

Travel by bus, train and cruise will increase by more than 5%, reaching 2.2 million travelers nationally. This growth is attributed to expanded cruise capacity and continued demand for Alaska itineraries.

Memorial Day weekend travelers are heading to theme parks and famous landmarks, embarking on cruises in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska and flying to Europe.

The top domestic destinations include Orlando, Fla.; Seattle, Wash.; and New York, N.Y. Top international destinations include Rome, Italy; Vancouver, Canada; and Paris, France.

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, suggests that drivers should expect the heaviest congestion on Thursday and Friday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and on Monday afternoon.

Sunday is expected to have the lightest traffic.

INRIX also notes that as congestion moves out of metro areas onto highways during holiday periods, the risk of crashes increases. Drivers are urged to get sufficient rest, plan their routes ahead of time and drive undistracted and sober.

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