Reward offered for arson at Buckhead MARTA Station

ATLANTA — Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest for an arson incident.

CSGA is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an arson incident that occurred at the Buckhead MARTA station.

Details about the suspect’s age and height are unknown.

CSGA is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information on the case.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is urged to call the Crime Stoppers tipline at 404-577-8477, text CSGA to 738477, or submit a tip online.

Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.

