Retail experts predict pre-pandemic numbers for 2023′s Black Friday shopping

ATLANTA — The Christmas Holiday shopping season has begun.

Millions of people hit the stores for the infamous ‘Black Friday’ to cash in on those big deals.

National Economists project overall holiday sales will grow between 3%-4%.

Customers packed stores across Metro Atlanta like Best Buy in Alpharetta, for Black Friday shopping. They’re all looking for the best deals.

“I just wanted to see what kind of sales there were. I see there’s an 84-inch TV for less than $900,” Andy Flink said.

“I definitely want to get a new TV, so you got to add that to the list,” Chandler Brown said.

The National Retail Federation is predicting more than 182 million people will shop in stores.

“It’s nice to see people out and about shopping, touching things. It’s nice. I think there’s a switch back to more retailers than online,” Flink said.

“I think after COVID, everyone was locked up inside the house, and with online shopping, it was so convenient, but there’s nothing like getting out here,” Brown said.

The shopping frenzy continued at Cabela’s. Folks waited overnight to be one of the first ones in line.

Patty Carpenter said inflation may affect her spending, “Oh definitely. With prices going up, your budget doesn’t go up.”

According to the National Retail Federation, groceries and other necessary items cost more due to inflation. Many shoppers will buy items only if they are on sale.

