Repeal of restrictions on gun silencers fails to pass vote in Georgia legislature

ATLANTA — A proposal to repeal the state’s restrictions for owning silencers for firearms has stalled in the Georgia General Assembly.

Current Georgia law makes it illegal for gun owners to own or use silencers, unless they follow the National Firearms Act,.

If passed, House Bill 1324 would have removed that limitation.

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HB 1324 failed to muster enough votes to go to the Georgia Senate, killing the bill for this legislative session.

To make it out of the chamber and head to the Senate, HB 1324 would have needed to get at least 91 votes of the 180-member body, equal to 50% plus one additional vote.

According to the vote record from the House, the bill vote was close, with 87 in favor and 76 against. Four lawmakers chose not to vote and 13 were excused from voting.

That means it was just four votes shy of making to the Senate.

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