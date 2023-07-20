Reimagined ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ returns to Atlanta

ATLANTA — After a successful run at Pullman Yards, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is returning to Atlanta once again, with a brand-new, reimagined experience.

The new experience is now housed at the Exhibition Hub Arts Center in Doraville and “features two immersive ‘Wow Rooms’ encompassing over 12,000 square feet of three-story projections, and an all-new virtual reality experience that takes visitors on a new 10-minute journey through Van Gogh’s world in Arles, France,” a news release about the exhibit said.

“We are incredibly pleased to be bringing our all-new ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ back to Atlanta where we have enjoyed such tremendous support,” said John Zaller, Exhibition Hub’s U.S. executive producer. “Our world-class new location combined with this spectacular new content is our way of saying ‘Thank you’ to the entire region.”

The exhibit opens on Friday. For tickets and more information about the exhibit, CLICK HERE.

