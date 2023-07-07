Go backstage at ‘Wicked’: Bubble dress, broccoli dress, the Wizard

What happened in the Land of Oz before Dorothy arrived? That’s what the hit Broadway musical “Wicked” explores.

The fifth-longest-running show in Broadway history is back in Atlanta through July 30. It’s at the Fox Theatre with performances Tuesday through Friday nights, with two shows on Saturday and Sunday.

“Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman born with emerald-green skin who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent,” the show’s release notes. “When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships... until the world decides to call one ‘good’ and the other one ‘wicked.’”

The show features hundreds of costumes, amazing hats, incredible props, a custom-built stage, and amazing scenery. In a rare opportunity, WSBTV.com’s Nelson Hicks joins “Wicked” Tour Manager Steve Quinn backstage for a tour of the Broadway sensation like you’ve never seen before. See the bubble dress, broccoli dress, monkey costumes, shoe hat, and more in the video above.

Check out FoxTheatre.org for tickets to the show.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 'Wicked' coming to the Fox Theatre "Wicked" is set to return to Atlanta! (Joan Marcus)

