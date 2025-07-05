Registration now open for the 2026 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — Are you already itching to get back onto Peachtree Road? Or did missing out on this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race have you ready to lace up your running shoes?

Registration is already open for 57th running of the annual Fourth of July 10K.

From July 4 to July 11, you can sign up for the 2026 Peachtree Road Race at the lowest available price.

But if waiting a whole year is too hard, you can run the race backwards with the the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Polar Opposite Peachtree Road Race scheduled for Jan. 3, 2026.

The Peachtree belongs to Atlanta. It brings us together—regardless of pace, background, or experience—and it’s a reminder of how powerful movement can be,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the Peachtree.

This year’s race saw 52,000 people run and walk from Lenox Square in Buckhead all the way to midtown Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.

The Atlanta Track Club says that if you’re not a member, this is your only opportunity to secure your spot without depending on the lottery.

To register for one or both events, click here.

