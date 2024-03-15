READ: Judge Scott McAfee’s full ruling on Fani Willis, Nathan Wade in Georgia election case

ATLANTA — Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has handed down his ruling over whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from the Georgia election interference case or not.

In his ruling Friday, McAfee gave two choices: either Willis and her office step aside from the case or special prosecutor Nathan Wade needs to withdraw.

You can read McAfee’s full ruling below:

Channel 2 Action News has received a statement from Trump’s Georgia attorney, Steve Sadow, saying:

“While respecting the Court’s decision, we believe that the Court did not afford appropriate significance to the prosecutorial misconduct of Willis and Wade, including the financial benefits, testifying untruthfully about when their personal relationship began, as well as Willis’ extrajudicial MLK ‘church speech,’ where she played the race card and falsely accused the defendants and their counsel of racism. We will use all legal options available as we continue to fight to end this case, which should never have been brought in the first place.”

Attorney Chris Anulewicz, who represents defendant Robert Cheeley, also sent us a statement, saying:

“The Court correctly found that an appearance of impropriety and a pall exists over this case requiring the recusal of either the District Attorney or Mr. Wade. We believe the finding of impropriety requires the disqualification of the entire prosecution team and are assessing next steps.”

So far, there has been no word from the DA’s office over what they have decided about how to move forward following Friday’s ruling.

Reaction to superior court judge's decision to allow D.A. Fani Willis to remain on GA election trial The ruling is in from Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee: either D.A. Fani Willis can step away from the case or special prosecutor Nathan Wade can step aside.

©2024 Cox Media Group