Rare crocodile new at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA — A new resident at Zoo Atlanta represents one of the world’s most endangered crocodilian species.

Seng, a young male Siamese crocodile, arrived at Zoo Atlanta on March 20.

The crocodile is the latest addition to the “Scaly Slimy Spectacular: The Amphibian and Reptile Experience.” Classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the species is native to freshwater environments in Southeast Asia.

Seng moved to Atlanta from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park. He now lives in the largest habitat within the Scaly Slimy Spectacular exhibit, which replicates various natural environments ranging from African deserts to Georgia tidal creeks.

Adult Siamese crocodiles generally grow to lengths of six to nine feet, though some males can exceed those measurements. During the 1990s, the species was considered close to extinction. Today, it occupies only a fraction of its historical wild range.

Several factors contribute to the species’ decline, including habitat loss and degradation caused by agriculture and human encroachment. Other pressing threats include the illegal wildlife trade and the presence of pesticides in wetlands.

Dr. Gina Ferrie, the vice president of collections and conservation at Zoo Atlanta, said the arrival of Seng provides an opportunity for visitors to understand the importance of protecting healthy wild habitats.

“Siamese crocodiles are among the most endangered crocodilians in the world, with a conservation message that extends far beyond the borders of this species’ native range,” Ferrie said. “We hope that as our Members and guests get to know Seng, they will learn more and help us tell the story of the need to protect wetland environments and to keep these wild habitats healthy for the countless species, including humans, that rely on them.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group