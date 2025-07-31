Rapper Quavo launches emergency trauma fund following violent weekend across Atlanta

ATLANTA — Quavo and The Rocket Foundation have launched an emergency trauma therapy fund in response to 49 shootings in Atlanta over the weekend, aiming to support affected youth and families.

The fund was established after two gun violence victims, Deshawn Johnson and Aaron Hines, who were directly connected to The Rocket Foundation, were fatally shot.

Deshawn Johnson was an 18-year-old who attended Rocket Camp in 2024, and Aaron Hines, known as Coach Ball, was a leader from the Offender Alumni Association.

The Rocket Foundation is calling on the community to join in donating towards therapy support for those impacted by these tragic shootings.

All donations will go directly toward providing trauma-informed therapy for those affected by the shootings.

The foundation is partnering with HOPE Hustlers and the Offender Alumni Association to ensure that the funds raised are used effectively to provide mental health resources for the youth and families affected by the violence.

The fund aims to provide real-time support for the mental health needs of impacted families and youth, offering trauma expert therapeutic services and supporting grantee organizations that are leading community violence intervention efforts.

The Rocket Foundation’s initiative highlights the urgent need for community support in addressing the aftermath of gun violence, with a focus on healing and recovery through mental health resources.

