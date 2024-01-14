Rapper Killer Mike to perform at halftime of Hawks’ MLK Day game

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Killer Mike is set to perform at halftime of the Hawks’ Monday matinee game.

The Hawks will take on the San Antonio Spurs in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day game at 3:30 p.m.

Killer Mike, who attended Morehouse College, was nominated for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at this year’s 66th GRAMMY Awards.

In addition to his music career as a solo artist and as a member of Run The Jewels, Killer Mike has garnered respect as a community activist.

Ahead of the game, the Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society will sing the Hawks’ player introductions and the national anthem, according to the team

All fans in attendance will receive a Hawks tote bag.

