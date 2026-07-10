Rape suspect arrested after hours-long standoff

ATLANTA — After police and SWAT surrounded a home in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, a rape suspect is in custody.

Channel 2 Action News was live on the scene on Brownlee Road starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

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Dozens of Atlanta officers, SWAT officers and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit surrounded the home for several hours.

Investigators eventually arrested Deacon Tyrone Hopkinsbey, 50.

They say he was charged with raping a woman as she slept in her Stone Mountain home in May.

He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

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